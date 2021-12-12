Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $210.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.33 and a 52-week high of $223.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

