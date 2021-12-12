Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

