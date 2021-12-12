Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 3,273 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.63 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

