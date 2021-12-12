Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 104,615 shares.The stock last traded at $18.02 and had previously closed at $18.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 236,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 40.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,992 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 20.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

