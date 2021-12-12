Bank of America Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $265.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.17.

NYSE MCK opened at $233.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.61. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

