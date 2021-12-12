Bank of America Corp DE Buys 406 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter.

SPVM opened at $51.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68.

