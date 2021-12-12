Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,192 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 59,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Groupon worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Groupon by 25.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,593 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $660.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

