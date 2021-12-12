Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of FARO Technologies worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO opened at $69.65 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.29 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FARO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

