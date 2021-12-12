Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.28 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $16.96 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

