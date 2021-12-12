Bank of America Corp DE Makes New Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

CD stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $27.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.51.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

