Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,986 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 226,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $975,825. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

