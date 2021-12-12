Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,482.33

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,482.33 ($19.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,620 ($21.48). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,606 ($21.30), with a volume of 18,943 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,580.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.33.

In other news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.55) per share, with a total value of £404,550 ($536,467.31).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

