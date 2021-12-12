Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

BOH stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.28. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $486,438.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $2,446,268. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

