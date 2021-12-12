Bank OZK Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank OZK grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 104,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

EMN opened at $117.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

