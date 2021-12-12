Bank OZK Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank OZK decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.28 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

