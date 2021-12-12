Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Critical Comparison

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

4.7% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60 Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has a consensus price target of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 688.39%. Baozun has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.98%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Baozun.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Baozun 0.26% 0.42% 0.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 0.70 -$68.14 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 0.83 $65.25 million $0.03 482.00

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Summary

Baozun beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.