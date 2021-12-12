Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.80. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($6.02). The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Alan M. Ferguson acquired 7,102 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,150.83). Also, insider Anne Stevens acquired 30,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($159,130.09).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

