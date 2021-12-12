Base Protocol Market Cap Tops $716,393.24 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $716,393.24 and approximately $13,287.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

