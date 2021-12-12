Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($92.21).

Basf stock opened at €59.83 ($67.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.04. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

