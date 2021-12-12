Baxter Bros Inc. Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.87.

NYSE:NET opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -200.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $2,546,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,560.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 814,740 shares of company stock valued at $131,241,935. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.