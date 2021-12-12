Beacon (BECN) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $689,776.35 and $6,614.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00041889 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

