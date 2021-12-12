Belt Finance Price Hits $3.76 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.62 million and approximately $482,335.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00007551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.08055789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00079172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.54 or 0.99813840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,201,907 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

