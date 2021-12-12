Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FAN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.43) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 511 ($6.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 506.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 483.29. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 267 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 565 ($7.49). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.63), for a total value of £96,560 ($128,046.68). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.10), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($99,801.88).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

