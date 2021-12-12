BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of BHP Group worth $447,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after purchasing an additional 353,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,999,000 after acquiring an additional 281,404 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.20 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

