Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Big Lots has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years. Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

BIG stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

