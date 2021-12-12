Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYLOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $21.00 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

