Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires 48 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $272.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.26. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

