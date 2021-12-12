BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 687,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,826,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $540,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

