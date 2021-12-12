BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $400.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.46. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 14.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

