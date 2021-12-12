BioPassport Token Reaches Market Cap of $204.21 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $204.21 million and approximately $46.76 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 88.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007118 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

