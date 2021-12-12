Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$6.65 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.62.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

