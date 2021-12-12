Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $40,498.92 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00039907 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

