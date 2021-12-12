BitDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $78.86 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00059519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.56 or 0.08186032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00079750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,066.65 or 0.99706016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

