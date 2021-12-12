Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for about 5.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Black Knight worth $54,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Black Knight by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of BKI opened at $73.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $91.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

