BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,840 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $14.27 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

