BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BLW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,016. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

