BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 192.50 ($2.55).

Several analysts have recently commented on BTA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.45) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 125 ($1.66) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

