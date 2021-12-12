BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 147,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,737. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
