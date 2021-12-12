BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 147,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,737. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

