Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 45.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 875,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,343,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 217,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.31. The company has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

