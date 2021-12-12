Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 2.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $133.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

