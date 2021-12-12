Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

V opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.10 and a 200-day moving average of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

