Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Markel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Markel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Markel by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Markel by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,241.78 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,274.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,241.92.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

