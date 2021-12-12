BMO Capital Markets Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $675.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.55.

Broadcom stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

