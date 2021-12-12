BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) versus Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Head-To-Head Analysis

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BNP Paribas and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 6 8 0 2.57 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 0 2 0 0 2.00

BNP Paribas presently has a consensus target price of $61.62, suggesting a potential upside of 91.61%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.86%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is more favorable than BNP Paribas.

Dividends

BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. BNP Paribas pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 19.14% 7.51% 0.34% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 37.65% 5.67% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNP Paribas and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $50.57 billion 1.59 $8.07 billion $4.04 7.96 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A $187.68 million 3.51 $63.59 million $1.49 11.15

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. BNP Paribas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, which include term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.