Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) CFO William P. Quinn Buys 5,000 Shares

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) CFO William P. Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $23,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BOLT opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOLT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

