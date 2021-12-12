Boosted Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,608.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $3.14 or 0.00006337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $188,203.17 and $19,608.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.05 or 0.08101587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00079303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,683.83 or 1.00127518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.