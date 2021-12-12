Boston Sand & Gravel Co (BSND) to Issue Dividend of $30.00 on January 11th

Boston Sand & Gravel Co (OTC:BSND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

OTC BSND remained flat at $$550.00 on Friday. Boston Sand & Gravel has a 12 month low of $540.00 and a 12 month high of $900.00.

