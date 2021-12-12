Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,437.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,426.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

