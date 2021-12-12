Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.70. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

