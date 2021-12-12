Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,618 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,128,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after buying an additional 175,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 88,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,751 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

NYSE:DLB opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

